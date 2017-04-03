Register
23:04 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Former colleagues claim Bill O'Reilly may have bizarrely inserted himself into the narrative of the JFK assassination.

    Fox News Renews Host O’Reilly’s Contract Amid Network’s Sex Harassment Scandal

    © AP Photo/ JIM COOPER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 61 0 0

    Fox News has renewed host Bill O’Reilly’s contract amid reports of multiple sexual harassment settlement payouts -- and as the network was hit with another lawsuit over former Fox News president Roger Ailes.

    Tamara Holder
    Fox News/Youtube
    Fox News Settles Another Sexual Harassment Lawsuit for $2.5 Million
    On Saturday, the New York Times revealed that the network and O’Reilly have paid over $13 million to five women who claimed to have been sexually harassed by the host.

    Over the weekend, 67-year-old O’Reilly issued a statement saying that he only agreed to pay the settlements to spare his children from any embarrassment.

    “Just like other prominent and controversial people, I’m vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity,” the statement read. “In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline.”

    “But most importantly, I’m a father who cares deeply for my children and who would do anything to avoid hurting them in any way. And so I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children."

    O’Reilly’s lawyer has indicated that they are now considering legal action to defend his reputation.

    On Monday, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky also filed a lawsuit against the network, claiming that she was offered a promotion to be a regular host of the show The Five — but only if she would have sex with Ailes.

    “Fox News and Ailes discriminated against Roginsky… by making her deserved promotion to a regular spot hosting The Five contingent upon having a sexual relationship with Ailes,” the lawsuit reads.

    Fox News Host Destroys Democratic Lawmaker Over Russian Hacking Claims
    © YouTube/High Energy
    Fox News Host Destroys Democratic Lawmaker Over Russian Hacking Claims
    Roginsky also claims that Fox co-president Bill Shine was complicit in the harassment, and later retaliated by “refusing to give her the promised permanent hosting position” when she refused to sleep with Ailes. She also alleges that Shine retaliated after she “refused to publicly disparage Gretchen Carlson when Carlson filed sexual harassment claims against Ailes.”

    The 76-year-old Ailes has been accused by multiple Fox News hosts of sexual harassment and promises to advance their career in exchange for sexual favors. Last year, the organization agreed to a $20 million settlement payout to Carlson, and another lawsuit by Andrea Tantaros has been sent to private arbitration.

    Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly has also gone public with claims about advances and veiled threats from Ailes when she did not reciprocate his advances.

    “There was a pattern to his behavior. I would be called into Roger’s office, he would shut the door, and over the next hour or two, he would engage in a kind of cat-and-mouse game with me — veering between obviously inappropriate sexually charged comments (e.g. about the ‘very sexy bras’ I must have and how he’d like to see me in them) and legitimate professional advice,” Kelly wrote in her book.

    Kelly also recalled an incident where Ailes “crossed a new line — trying to grab me repeatedly and kiss me on the lips.” She claimed that after she pushed him away, “he asked me an ominous question: ‘When is your contract up?’ And then, for the third time, he tried to kiss me."

    Related:

    Former Fox News ‘Analyst’ Sentenced for Defrauding US Government
    Megyn Kelly Tells Investigators She Was Sexually Harassed by Fox News Boss
    O’Reilly, Hannity, Van Susteren Might Leave Fox News if Ailes Forced Out
    Rupert Murdoch To Lead Fox News and Business Channels After Sacking Ailes
    New Recordings Up the Ante in Fox News Sexual Harassment Saga
    Tags:
    Sexual Harassment, Fox News, Bill Shine, Julie Roginsky, Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok