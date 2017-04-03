FBI to Create Special Unit to Investigate "Russian Role" in US 2016 Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) plans to create a specialized unit that will prioritize the agency’s investigations into claims of Russia's interference in the 2016 US Presidential election, local media reported.
"It’s [the unit] meant to surge resources," a source familiar with the situation told the Financial Times newspaper late on Sunday, adding that the move is also meant to give more access to the investigation’s details to FBI director James Comey.
The new unit is expected to begin operations in May, with the team likely to include some 20 agents drawn from other units. The unit’s chief will reportedly brief Comey on the ongoing probe weekly, providing day-to-day updates to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment on the information, the media added.
On March 20, Comey confirmed to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI was conducting investigation into efforts allegedly undertaken by the Russian government to interfere with the US election.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a direct denial on Thursday of allegations that his country influenced the 2016 US presidential elections. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Moscow's assertion that US claims of Russian interference in the election are completely unfounded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So the FBI will find that the single biggest impact on the elections was the reopening of the investigation into Hillary's abuse of power with the use of private servers to avoid scrutiny from public or Government agency's using the information disclosure act to access her emails. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I wonder how many elections the U.S has meddled in for the past seven decades and how many "revolutions" of all their rainbow colors they have instigated , that would be an interesting investigation, not these fake ones. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The hypocrisy of these fools (US government) knows no bounds.
ivanwa88
It was obvious by the poor showing of Democrat voter pool that they did not want Hillary as President when the investigation was reopened those people humming and haring firmly made there mind up.
This is the principal fact the Democrats refuse to admit that it was there own corruption within the party to push through a undesirable and untrusted candidate that lost them the election.
The real purpose of this and other flagrant investigations is an attempt to change public perception and to both discredit alternative media and to attempt a ground swell of support to come down hard against any media that does not obey handed out news scripts by the CIA agents within government controlled mass media.
danielmartin516
TravelAboutin reply todanielmartin516(Show commentHide comment)