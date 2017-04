© REUTERS/ Michael Brown US Schedules Atlas V Launch of Cygnus Spacecraft Later This Month

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contracts stipulate launch vehicle production services for an Atlas V 551 rocket and a Delta IV Heavy rocket.

“United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $270,414,224 [contract]… for launch vehicle production services (LVPS),” the release stated on Friday. “Contractor will provide LVPS in support of… a Delta IV Heavy and transportation.”

Work on both contracts will be performed in the states of Colorado, Alabama, and at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and is expected to be completed by December 12, 2020, the release added.