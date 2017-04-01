Pentagon Awards Raytheon Nearly $200 Million for Sidewinder Air-to-Air Missiles

© REUTERS/ Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald US Air Force F-22 Jets Now Armed With New Sidewinder Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense giant Raytheon received a nearly $200 million order for 317 AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles for the Navy and Air Force and for Indonesia, Australia, Poland, Romania, Taiwan and the Netherlands, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Raytheon Co., Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded $199,757,307… contract for procurement of 317 AIM-9X Block II all up round tactical full-rate production Lot 17 missiles for the Navy (107) and Air Force (210),” the release stated on Friday.

The missiles will be sued for air combat training by the US Navy, Air Force and by the governments of Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Romania, Poland and Taiwan, the Defense Department said.

Spare Sidewinder equipment will also be provided under the contract to Turkey, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Morocco, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, the announcement added.