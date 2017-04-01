Boeing to Equip Modernized F-15 Fighter-Bombers With New Radars

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force has ordered 34 new radars from Boeing costing almost $170 million to equip modernized F-15 Eagle fighter-bombers, the release stated.

“The Boeing Company [of] St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $168,832,812… contract for F-15 Combined APG-63 Version 3 Radar Improvement Program and APG-82 Version 1 Radar Modernization Program radar upgrades,” the release stated on Friday.

Under the contract, Boeing will provide an additional of 18 V3 radars and 16 RMP radars, as well as the associated installation, initial spares, support equipment and tooling for the new equipment, the Defense Department explained.

The Eagle first flew in July 1972, and entered service in 1976 and is expected to be in service with the US Air Force past 2025. Newer models are still being produced for foreign users and the F-15 production line is set to end in 2019, according to published reports.