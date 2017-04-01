Ex-US Congressman: Trump-Russia Probe Shouldn't Sour Moscow-Washington Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Accusations without proof can further drive a wedge between the United States and Russia and dampen prospects for reestablishing a positive relationship, Kucinich expalined.

"It’s important that those who are attempting to subvert that relationship are challenged and that this investigative process be focused on fact finding which is substantive and not salacious, sensational or otherwise intended to further divide our nations," Kucinich said.

© AP Photo/ John Locher Trump Backs Flynn in Asking for Immunity in 'Witch Hunt' Probe Into Alleged Ties With Russia

In January, the US Intelligence Community issued a report stating that Moscow launched a campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and building favorable public opinion of then Republican candidate Donald Trump, but has not provided any evidence.

On Wednesday, the US Senate Intelligence Committee held its first hearing on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a direct denial on Thursday of allegations that his country influenced the 2016 US presidential elections.