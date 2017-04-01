Lockheed Gets $582M for F-35 Jet Parts Production to Maintain Delivery Schedule

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The tech giant will provide military with both F-35 common spares and unique parts of F-35A, F-35B and F-35C.

"Lockheed Martin is being awarded $581,798,359 to provide for air vehicle initial spares to include F-35 common spares, F-35A, F-35B and F-35C unique spares required to support the air vehicle delivery schedule for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps," the release said on Friday.

Foreign Military Sales customers are also included in the contract award, the release said. Those customers were not specified in the announcement though contract work will take place in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Work will be performed in a dozen US states and is expected to be completed by 2021.

The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth generation fighter jet, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, fully fused sensor information and network-enabled operations.

Three variants of the F-35 jet are being introduced into the Air Force (F-35 A), Navy (F-35C), Marines (F-35B).