Sad: One in Three Voters Gives Trump an ‘F’ Grade

The survey, conducted by McClatchy-Marist, found that only 38 percent of registered voters approve of what Trump has been doing since taking office in January, versus 51 percent who disapprove. The approval is down 3 percent from polls conducted in mid-February.

Trump received an “A” rating from 15 percent of those polled, a grade given to former President Barack Obama by 23 percent of those surveyed at the same point in his presidency. The current president was also given a “B” by 22 percent, a “C” by 15 percent and a “D” by 15 percent.

Whether people approve or disapprove, the survey found that the majority of Americans believe that Trump has been fulfilling his campaign promises, with 57 percent agreeing or strongly agreeing that he is.

The pollsters also found that those who disapprove cite the president’s personality more than his policies. Many referred to his use of Twitter for their reasoning.

“Independents approve of the job Trump is doing by 34 – 52 percent, while Democrats approve by 9 – 84 percent. Republicans approve by 79 – 10 percent, which are strong numbers, though they have gone down three points since February,” McClatchy reports.

The poll also spoke to people who did not vote, such as Whitni Milton, 31, a professional singer from Atlanta who generally votes Democrat, but was “disgusted” by both candidates.

“Every time he speaks … it is so negative,” Milton said. “I have never seen someone who has riled up so many people.”

Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion in New York, which conducted the survey, warns that Trump’s declining support among Republicans is not a good sign, and may impact his ability to gain support for his policies in Congress.