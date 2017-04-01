Register
01:18 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators walk through Downtown San Diego in protest to the election of Republican Donald Trump as the president of the United States in San Diego, California, U.S. November 9, 2016

    Sad: One in Three Voters Gives Trump an ‘F’ Grade

    © REUTERS/ Sandy Huffaker
    US
    Get short URL
    28810

    A new poll released on Friday has revealed that US President Donald Trump’s approval rating is continuing to decline – as one in three voters have given him a grade of “F.”

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    Trump Signs Executive Orders on US Trade Deficit, Duty Collection
    The survey, conducted by McClatchy-Marist, found that only 38 percent of registered voters approve of what Trump has been doing since taking office in January, versus 51 percent who disapprove. The approval is down 3 percent from polls conducted in mid-February.

    Trump received an “A” rating from 15 percent of those polled, a grade given to former President Barack Obama by 23 percent of those surveyed at the same point in his presidency. The current president was also given a “B” by 22 percent, a “C” by 15 percent and a “D” by 15 percent.

    Whether people approve or disapprove, the survey found that the majority of Americans believe that Trump has been fulfilling his campaign promises, with 57 percent agreeing or strongly agreeing that he is.

    The pollsters also found that those who disapprove cite the president’s personality more than his policies. Many referred to his use of Twitter for their reasoning.

    Donald Trump Twitter account
    © Photo: Twitter/realDonaldTrump
    Pros and Cons of Trump's 'Twitter Diplomacy'

    “Independents approve of the job Trump is doing by 34 – 52 percent, while Democrats approve by 9 – 84 percent. Republicans approve by 79 – 10 percent, which are strong numbers, though they have gone down three points since February,” McClatchy reports.

    The poll also spoke to people who did not vote, such as Whitni Milton, 31, a professional singer from Atlanta who generally votes Democrat, but was “disgusted” by both candidates.

    “Every time he speaks … it is so negative,” Milton said. “I have never seen someone who has riled up so many people.”

    Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion in New York, which conducted the survey, warns that Trump’s declining support among Republicans is not a good sign, and may impact his ability to gain support for his policies in Congress.

    Related:

    Trump to Sign Orders to Curb Trade Abuses Affecting US Deficit - Commerce Chief
    China Hopes For Positive Outcome of Trump-Xi Meeting – Vice FM
    Senate Joins Effort to Reignite Cold War; Trump Takes on Opioid Crisis
    Trump Backs Flynn in Asking for Immunity in 'Witch Hunt' Probe Into Russia Ties
    Two Journalists File Lawsuit Against Trump Over 'Kill List'
    Tags:
    Poll, Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, Barack Obama, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Korz53
      Trump was not in office long enough to be graded !
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      I really don't care who your president is because I truly believe it doesn't matter.
      What I find off the wall odd is that anyone would think ole leather puss Clinton would be a better leader.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok