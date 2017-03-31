Register
23:46 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse Thursday, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway.

    Major US Interstate to Remain Closed Indefinitely After Fire Causes Collapse

    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    US
    Get short URL
    12810

    After the partial collapse of Atlanta Interstate 85 on Thursday during a massive fire, the highway is to undergo lengthy and extensive repairs.

    The northbound I-85 bridge partially collapsed after it was engulfed in flames, while the southbound bridge was damaged by the fire. Thousands of people were trapped on the road for hours on Thursday in a jam that extended for five miles.

    Inspectors said that other sections of the bridge may also require repair or replacement as a result of fire damage. Although a timeframe has yet to be released, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Commissioner Russell McMurray said in a statement that the process would be "time consuming."

    "We are as eager to learn the cause of this fire as anyone, which is why we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with fire investigators to determine exactly how the fire was started," McMurray said.

    The fire started in a pile of "construction materials, equipment and supplies" under the interstate. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said that both the city and the FBI agree that "there is no evidence that [the fire] is related to terrorism."

    It is also unlikely that the combustion was spontaneous, as the equipment storage was "a secured area containing materials such as PVC piping, which is a stable, noncombustible material."

    In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT
    © AP Photo/ WSB-TV
    In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT

    Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has issued a statement of their own. "Due to the recent I-85 collapse, MARTA is providing additional services to accommodate the expected influx of passengers needing to navigate traffic congestion and delays… MARTA continues to work closely with our state and local partners to ensure that residents and visitors can safely reach their destinations," they wrote on their website.

    MARTA also announced a 25 percent increase in ridership and an 80 percent increase in metro card sales. "MARTA seems like your best bet to get out of the city," said spokesman Eric Burton in a statement on Friday.

    ​​GDOT estimates that 220,000 people drive on the destroyed section of the interstate every day. Federal transportation officials have awarded $10 million in emergency funds to aid in repairs.

    "I think it's as serious a transportation crisis as we could have," Reed said to reporters Thursday evening.

    Related:

    Huge Fire Collapses Section of Atlanta Highway
    Crazy Clip of Truck Flipped Over by Violent Winds on a Highway
    SpaceX's Elon Musk Starts Digging Tunnel Under LA, Annoyed by Traffic Jams
    World's Highest Bridge Opens to Traffic in Southern China
    Medical Marijuana Laws Linked to Lower Traffic Fatalities
    Tags:
    infrastructure, repairs, collapse, highway, fire, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), Kasim Reed, Atlanta, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok