White House Not Concerned Flynn Has Damaging Info on Trump in Russia Probe

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster US Senate Intel Committee Rejects Flynn's Request for Immunity in Exchange for Testimony - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump stated via Twitter on Friday that Flynn should ask for immunity in that the ongoing investigations are a witch hunt and an excuse for the 2016 election loss by Democratic Party and the US media of historic proportions.

The Wall Street Journal as well as other media reported on Friday that Flynn had offered to be questioned by US federal investigators and Congress in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

However, USA Today published the actual letter by Flynn’s attorney Robert Kelner, which reads different from the media reports.

"He [Trump] believes that Mike Flynn should go testify," Spicer stated on Friday. "He thinks that he [Flynn] should go up there and do what he has to do to get the story out."

The White House is not concerned that Flynn has any negative information about Trump, his administration, his campaign in the investigations into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, Spicer said.

When asked by a reporter if, "the White House is concerned that Flynn has damaging information about the president, his aides, his associates, about what occurred during the campaign with respect to Russia," Spicer responded, "Nope."

© AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA How Ex-Advisor Flynn Can Strike Back at Trump Administration

On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in his resignation letter.

Both houses of the US Congress are investigating possible links between Trump's team and Russian officials amid allegations Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump’s campaign staff and Russian officials.