White House Not Concerned Flynn Has Damaging Info on Trump in Russia Probe

The Wall Street Journal as well as other media reported on Friday that Flynn had offered to be questioned by US federal investigators and Congress in exchange for immunity from prosecution.
However, USA Today published the actual letter by Flynn’s attorney Robert Kelner, which reads different from the media reports.
"He [Trump] believes that Mike Flynn should go testify," Spicer stated on Friday. "He thinks that he [Flynn] should go up there and do what he has to do to get the story out."
The White House is not concerned that Flynn has any negative information about Trump, his administration, his campaign in the investigations into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, Spicer said.
When asked by a reporter if, "the White House is concerned that Flynn has damaging information about the president, his aides, his associates, about what occurred during the campaign with respect to Russia," Spicer responded, "Nope."
Both houses of the US Congress are investigating possible links between Trump's team and Russian officials amid allegations Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims.
On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump’s campaign staff and Russian officials.
