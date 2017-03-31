Trump Meets With Former US National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rice was appointed national security adviser in 2001 during the first term of President George W. Bush and served as secretary of state from 2005 to 2009.
"POTUS [Trump] welcomed former NSA and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice back to White House this morning," Spicer stated in a Twitter message.
.@POTUS welcomed former NSA & Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice back to @WhiteHouse this morning pic.twitter.com/FhNTJhV4XG— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) 31 марта 2017 г.
In October, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Rice called on Trump to drop out of the race.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Conda stinkin' Rice? she's a nobody. she's a wannabe coconut. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another black and gray matter walking the halls of the capitol who accomplished nothing in her capacity. "Send OUR love to George W,, Condo, along with yours..." Or, maybe it was just his.
