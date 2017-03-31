Trump Meets With Former US National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rice was appointed national security adviser in 2001 during the first term of President George W. Bush and served as secretary of state from 2005 to 2009.

"POTUS [Trump] welcomed former NSA and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice back to White House this morning," Spicer stated in a Twitter message.

In October, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Rice called on Trump to drop out of the race.