17:42 GMT +331 March 2017
    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

    How Ex-Advisor Flynn Can Strike Back at Trump Administration

    US
    Former United States National Security Advisor Michael Flynn offered to be questioned by federal and congressional investigators in connection with the inquiry into the alleged ties of President Donald Trump’s team alleges ties with Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    According to the report, Flynn has made a corresponding offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the House and Senate intelligence committees, but no deal has been made so far.

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump
    Trump Backs Flynn in Asking for Immunity in 'Witch Hunt' Probe Into Alleged Ties With Russia
    On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in his resignation letter.

    Both houses of the US Congress are investigating possible links between Trump's team and Russian officials amid allegations Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

    Commenting on Flynn’s reported move, Trump said that ex-advisor "should ask for immunity" in the "witch hunt" probe into alleged ties with Russia.

    "Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!" Trump said on Twitter.

    Apparently, the pressure currently being mounted on Flynn is part of a massive campaign aimed at derailing Washington-Moscow normalization, according to Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Institute for American and Canadian Studies, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "An entire campaign is gaining momentum in the US to evaluate the scope of Russia’s alleged meddling in the presidential election. The Senate intelligence committee already held the first hearing on the case. Flynn fell victim to this campaign. He was the weakest spot in this system and now he is nearly accused of treason. Of course, the situation will have serious consequences for US-Russia ties because according to this logic, any contacts [with Russia] and progress [in normalization] may be regarded as treason," Vasilyev told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the expert, Trump’s opponents are now using any chance in an attempt to create obstacles for the new presidential administration, including the administration’s own failures.

    "What they did to Flynn is bad. Of course, Flynn has a grudge against Trump. The fact that, according to the report, he wants to make a deal with the investigators could be interpreted as Flynn’s intention to take revenge on the Trump administration. He could say something that would further fuel the anti-Trump hysteria. Maybe, Flynn also wants to come back to big politics. Anyway, there is a strategy in Washington to paralyze the Trump’s administration and it is gaining momentum," Vasilyev concluded.

    Flynn Offers to Testify on Trump Team's Alleged Ties With Russia Under Immunity
    Flynn, Kushner Meeting With Russian Envoy Introductory 'Courtesy' - White House
    US Watchdog Sues CIA, Justice Dept, Treasury Dept Over Flynn-Russia Ties Probe
    Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
      nonyank
      Trump is running a bluff trying distract from the truth...getting you to look left while he goes right....he uses this tactic a lot so is easy to predict with accuracy when he is trying to hide something.
