Register
17:43 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Online data

    'Cards Against Humanity' Co-Founder Vows to Buy Congressional Browsing History

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4730

    The co-creator of the popular Cards Against Humanity party game has vowed to purchase and publish the web browsing history of all members of Congress if President Trump signs into law a controversial bill allowing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to sell individuals' internet usage data without their knowledge or consent.

    If it becomes law, the bill would eliminate rules set by the Federal Communications Commission requiring ISPs to ask permission before selling a user's browsing history and app usage information to advertisers, and allow every company that provides internet access in the US to sell everything they know about users to third parties.

    Data security
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Congress' Approval of Private Data Sales: 'It’s an Absolute Race to the Bottom'
    While the White House has claimed the law would allow service providers to be treated as "fairly" as other web companies, the proposals have proven extremely controversial, with Gigi Sohn, former Counselor to former FCC Chairman Thomas Wheeler, telling Sputnik the measures amounted to "stripping privacy protections from consumers so they have nothing."

    "I think the answer is raising the bar, not lowering it. What Congress has done is taken the bar away. It's an absolute race to the bottom," she said.

    Activists are not taking the measures lying down, however. As of March 31, two separate online fundraising efforts have raised around US$215,000 — to purchase and disclose the browsing histories of lawmakers themselves.

    One is led by "Supernatural" TV star Misha Collins, and has raised over US$71,000 from around 3,000 individuals.

    The other was launched by net neutrality activist Adam McElhaney, has far surpassed its original goal of US$10,000, with over 10,000 donating a total of almost $165,000. McElhaney wants to reveal "everything" in lawmakers' browsing history, including "medical, pornographic, financial and infidelity."

    Now Max Temkin has weighed in to the effort, likewise promising to purchase Congress members' web browsing histories and publish them online.

    Temkin is notorious for his pranks, which often target political figures. He recently started a concerted campaign of dispatching potatoes to representatives he feels aren't pulling their weight. Likewise, Cards Against Humanity has a history of humorous political activism.

    However, contrary to the tactics of Collins and McElhaney, Temkin has offered to simply purchase the data himself, rather than use an online fundraising campaign to stump up the necessary capital.

    Moreover, he has specifically cautioned against such campaigns, saying potential donors should be "wary" — and they amount to a "scam."

    Temkin has also hit back at individuals who have criticized his "failure" to have already purchased the data — after all, as the bill isn't law yet, nobody knows what kind of data will be available — or how and whether people will be able to buy it, he by definition can't presently.

    "People are already mad at me that we haven't released the data. As a reminder, this bill hasn't been signed yet and there is no data to buy… it will take months for ISPs to make this data available. If and when it is, I will do everything possible to buy and release it," he wrote in two separate Tweets.

    It is highly unlikely that if and when the bill is signed into law, purchasing net histories will function as an open market, with anyone able to buy a specific individual's or set of individuals' internet data at their behest. It is probable the "market" will function in the same way advertisers currently buy data from Facebook and Google — in aggregate, brokered via established relationships.

    Nonetheless, for individuals concerned by the ramifications of the bill, there are a number of options available. 

    Related:

    Internet Activists Raising Big Bucks to Buy US Lawmakers' Browsing Histories
    Congress' Approval of Private Data Sales: 'It’s an Absolute Race to the Bottom'
    What Can I Do? US Congress Allows Internet Providers to Sell User Browsing Data
    Tags:
    browsing history, data, personal information, legislation, internet, privacy, Cards Against Humanity, White House, US Congress, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok