16:11 GMT +331 March 2017
    FBI Director James Comey

    FBI Head's Secret Instagram Account Outed

    Even though there doesn't seem to be an officially verified Twitter account in James Comey's name, IT experts have found the private Instagram and Twitter accounts belonging to the FBI director.

    During a Wednesday evening address to the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Virginia, Comey revealed he's on Instagram.

    “I care deeply about privacy, treasure it. I have an Instagram account with nine followers. Nobody is getting in. They’re all immediate relatives and one daughter’s serious boyfriend,” he said.

    Gizmodo’s IT expert Ashley Feinberg said, “Iit only took me about four hours of sleuthing to find Comey’s account, which is not protected.”

    Feinberg also said that in addition to his secret Instagram account, Comey could also have a Twitter account, both named after American Protestant theologian Reinhold Niebuhr.

    Selena Gomez performs at the Staples Center on Friday, July 8, 2016, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo/ Rich Fury/Invision
    Top 5 Most Popular Celebrities on Instagram, 2016 Edition
    A Google search then revealed that James Comey wrote a senior thesis on Niebuhr when he was a double major in religion and chemistry at the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

    Just like he said, James Comey’s Instagram account has nine followers. His Twitter account has only one follower though.

    The latest microblog entry dates back to 2014.

