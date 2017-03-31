FBI Head's Secret Instagram Account Outed

During a Wednesday evening address to the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Virginia, Comey revealed he's on Instagram.

“I care deeply about privacy, treasure it. I have an Instagram account with nine followers. Nobody is getting in. They’re all immediate relatives and one daughter’s serious boyfriend,” he said.

Gizmodo’s IT expert Ashley Feinberg said, “Iit only took me about four hours of sleuthing to find Comey’s account, which is not protected.”

Feinberg also said that in addition to his secret Instagram account, Comey could also have a Twitter account, both named after American Protestant theologian Reinhold Niebuhr.

© AP Photo/ Rich Fury/Invision Top 5 Most Popular Celebrities on Instagram, 2016 Edition

A Google search then revealed that James Comey wrote a senior thesis on Niebuhr when he was a double major in religion and chemistry at the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

Just like he said, James Comey’s Instagram account has nine followers. His Twitter account has only one follower though.

The latest microblog entry dates back to 2014.



