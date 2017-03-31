Trump Backs Flynn in Asking for Immunity in 'Witch Hunt' Probe Into Russia Ties

"Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!" Trump stated on Twitter.
Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 марта 2017 г.
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported citing informed officials that Flynn offered to be questioned by the federal and congressional investigators in connection with the probe into US President Donald Trump’s team alleged ties with Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution. According to the media report, Flynn has made a corresponding offer to both FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees, however, no deal has been made so far.
On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in his resignation letter.
Both houses of the US Congress are investigating possible links between Trump's team and Russian officials amid allegations Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims.
Earlier on Friday it was reported that the heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Security Agency (NSA), James Comey and Michael Rogers, have been invited to testify again on the Russia-Trump team probe.
Last week, Nunes cancelled a planned open hearing with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.
All comments
Show new comments (0)