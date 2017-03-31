Trump Backs Flynn in Asking for Immunity in 'Witch Hunt' Probe Into Russia Ties

"Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!" Trump stated on Twitter.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 марта 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported citing informed officials that Flynn offered to be questioned by the federal and congressional investigators in connection with the probe into US President Donald Trump’s team alleged ties with Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution. According to the media report, Flynn has made a corresponding offer to both FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees, however, no deal has been made so far.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo Flynn Offers to Testify on Trump Team's Alleged Ties With Russia Under Immunity

Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner confirmed Flynn's willingness to testify "should the circumstances permit" not providing details on talks between former Trump's adviser and the Congress officials.

On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in his resignation letter.

Both houses of the US Congress are investigating possible links between Trump's team and Russian officials amid allegations Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

© AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Insinuations About Flynn-Kislyak Talks Became Part of Info War in US - Moscow

On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump’s campaign staff and Russian officials.

Earlier on Friday it was reported that the heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Security Agency (NSA), James Comey and Michael Rogers, have been invited to testify again on the Russia-Trump team probe.

Last week, Nunes cancelled a planned open hearing with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.