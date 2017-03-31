Register
    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya

    RT Editor-in-Chief Comments on US Senate's Call to Revoke Broadcaster's License

    RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on US Senate's proposals to revoke the license of the broadcaster for activity in the United States over alleged Russia's involvement in the US presidential election.

    Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner
    US Senators Get Lesson on Twitter Trolls at Costly Russian Interference Hearing
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the broadcaster, Thomas Reed, a member of the US House of Representatives, said that during a Thursday meeting of the US Senate Intelligence Committee devoted to alleged Russia's involvement in the November election, it was proposed to revoke RT license in the United States.

    "Senators even said that RT and Sputnik together undermine US nationals' faith in their own media. I even do not know what is more surprising — senators' faith in our unlimited opportunities or their lack of faith in a conscious choice of their people," Simonyan said in a comment published by RT on Friday.

    US Democratic Senator Mark Warner claimed during the meeting that an "outside foreign adversary effectively sought to hijack" the US presidential election.

    According to Warner, Russia allegedly employed a disinformation campaign on social media, including by generating fake news for voters in such states as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

    RT, Margarita Simonyan, Russia
      John Twining
      One of the technical expert witnesses made that suggestion on being asked by one of the Senate committee members for ideas on what might be done to redress US vulnerability in the asymmetric cyber war. The member made no comment on the witness's suggestion.
      Mitach2002
      Nazi America and the sleepy lazy Amerisheep are to ignorant and lazy to stop it.
    Ok