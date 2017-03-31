RT Editor-in-Chief Comments on US Senate's Call to Revoke Broadcaster's License

"Senators even said that RT and Sputnik together undermine US nationals' faith in their own media. I even do not know what is more surprising — senators' faith in our unlimited opportunities or their lack of faith in a conscious choice of their people," Simonyan said in a comment published by RT on Friday.
US Democratic Senator Mark Warner claimed during the meeting that an "outside foreign adversary effectively sought to hijack" the US presidential election.
According to Warner, Russia allegedly employed a disinformation campaign on social media, including by generating fake news for voters in such states as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
