Flynn Offers to Testify on Trump Team's Alleged Ties With Russia Under Immunity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has offered to be questioned by the federal and congressional investigators in connection with the probe into US President Donald Trump’s team alleged ties with Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution, local media reported citing informed officials.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Flynn has made a corresponding offer to both FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees, however, no deal has been made so far.

Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner confirmed Flynn's willingness to testify "should the circumstances permit" not providing details on talks between former Trump's adviser and the Congress officials.

"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit. Out of respect for the Committees, we will not comment right now on the details of discussions between counsel for General Flynn and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, other than to confirm that those discussions have taken place," Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner said in a statement.

On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in his resignation letter.

On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump’s campaign staff and Russian officials.