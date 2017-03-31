Boeing Wins $2.2 Billion to Produce Anti-Sub Warfare Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense giant Boeing has received a $2.2 billion award to manufacture 11 P-8A anti-submarine and surveillance aircraft for the US Navy and other partners, according to the release.

"The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $2,196,638,752 modification to a previously awarded contract for the manufacture and delivery of 17 P-8A aircraft for the Navy (11), foreign military sales (2), and cooperative agreement partners (4)," the release explained on Thursday.

The P-8A Poseidon is designed for long-range anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is based on Boeing's 737-800.

Work will be performed in the US States of Washington, Maryland, New York, Illinois, California and Utah. The contract is expected to be fulfilled in December 2020.