Boeing Wins $2.2 Billion to Produce Anti-Sub Warfare Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense giant Boeing has received a $2.2 billion award to manufacture 11 P-8A anti-submarine and surveillance aircraft for the US Navy and other partners, according to the release.
The P-8A Poseidon is designed for long-range anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is based on Boeing's 737-800.
Work will be performed in the US States of Washington, Maryland, New York, Illinois, California and Utah. The contract is expected to be fulfilled in December 2020.
