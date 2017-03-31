Register
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa

    Clinton, Staff Retained Access to Top-Secret Data After Leaving State Department

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    Former US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had access to classified documents after she resigned as Secretary of State in 2013, and her staff retained access to the information until at least 2015, media report.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the airport following a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States, September 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    New Emails Release: Hillary Clinton Still Haunted by #Emailgate
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Clinton asked for continuing access to top-secret documents for herself and six staff members, who retained access to the classified information after Clinton announced that she was going to run for president in April 2015, Senator Chuck Grassley told Fox News on Thursday.

    Grassley stressed that Clinton was "extremely careless" with the classified documents.

    "I have repeatedly asked the State Department whether Secretary Clinton and her associates had their clearances suspended or revoked to which the Obama Administration refused to respond," Grassley wrote in a Thursday letter to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as quoted by Fox News.

    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has conducted a criminal investigation of Tillerson's predecessor, Hillary Clinton, on whether she intended to violate US laws by using a private email server and electronic devices for official business during her tenure as secretary of state in 2009-2013.

    According to Grassley, any US government workers who have somehow managed to retain access to top-secret information after leaving the State Department must have their clearances suspended pending an investigation.

    Tags:
    secret data, Hillary Clinton, United States
      jas
      Grassley and others KNOW they could stop it they want. They just play dumb because they are probably selling classified information too. I'm supposed to believe the US Congress is powerless to stop Clinton?
