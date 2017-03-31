Register
    US Naval Special Warfare Center Building $500 Million Complex in California

    The US Navy has hired six construction companies to complete a half a billion dollar complex project at its Naval Special Warfare training center in the US state of California, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated on Thursday that the maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is $500 million.

    A military aircraft is pictured on the runway at Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Pentagon Awards $31 Million to Support Air Base in Turkey Amid Coalition Surge
    The companies involved included Harper Construction, The Haskell Company, M A Mortenson Company doing business as Mortenson Construction, RQ Construction and SOLPAC Construction doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Company, the release noted.

    The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company was the sixth firm to receive a contract to work on the project, the Defense Department added.

    Soltek Pacific Construction would design and build an operational facility for Special Operations Forces, Special Reconnaissance Team —ONE Operations at  Naval Base Coronado in California, the release added.

