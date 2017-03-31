US Naval Special Warfare Center Building $500 Million Complex in California

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated on Thursday that the maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is $500 million.
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company was the sixth firm to receive a contract to work on the project, the Defense Department added.
Soltek Pacific Construction would design and build an operational facility for Special Operations Forces, Special Reconnaissance Team —ONE Operations at Naval Base Coronado in California, the release added.
