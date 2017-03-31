US Air Force Launches Effort to Boost Reaper Drone Capabilities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force approved a nearly $100 million development program to advance the technology of its lethal MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial system (UAS), the Department of Defense said in a press release.
The program will provide a broad enterprise of activities associated with development of capabilities for the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft system (UAS), the release added.
“The objective is to develop approved capabilities for the MQ-9 UAS to satisfy criteria to be on-ramped onto a contract to integrate the capability into the MQ-9 fleet,” the release explained.
Each capability will be assessed individually for logistics and engineering implications, risks, impacts, and operational suitability, the Defense Department added.
