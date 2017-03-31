Too Big to Fail? Pentagon Pours Another $100M Into F-35 Fighter's Repairs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin won nearly $100 million to provide further technical and logistics services for the ever more expensive F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
The work will be carried out for a non-Department of Defense participant and 80 percent of it will be performed outside the United States, the release added.
The F-35 program has Navy, Air Force and Marine variants of the fifth generation aircraft. The program is the most expensive weapon system in the history of the Defense Department.
