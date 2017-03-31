Russian National Among 84 Foreigners Detained in US Sting Operation

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — According to ICE, the Russian national, who had criminal record that includes conviction for possession of drugs, was detained in operation in Oregon.

"Others taken into custody during the operation included… a Russian national felon arrested in Portland whose criminal record includes a prior conviction for possession of methamphetamine," the statement noted on Thursday.

The Russian Consulate in Seattle, Washington, told Sputnik it had no information over the incident and could not comment or release the name until police inform them of who they detained.

The ICE operation that ended on Monday targeted criminals illegally residing in the United States and included 77 men and seven women from 12 countries, the vast majority from Mexico, ICE's Seattle office said in the press release. All those detained had prior convictions ranging from assault and domestic violence to drunk driving and drug-related incidents.

Of those arrested, 45 were in Washington, 35 were in Oregon, and four were in Alaska, KATU news channel reported on Thursday.

"This operation highlights our commitment to promoting public safety through the pursuit of targeted criminals residing in the U.S. illegally," Bryan Wilcox, acting field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Seattle, said in the release

On January 25, US President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of the 2008 Secure Communities program that relied on information-sharing among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and deport immigrants with criminal records.