Space X Falcon 9's Recycled First Stage Lands on Drone Ship After Launch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The launch was the first attempt by SpaceX at sending the well-known Falcon 9 rocket back to space — and since, it's already been there back in April 2016, when it delivered necessary supplies to the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), it's been labeled as "recycled."

First stage entry burn complete. Second stage continuing nominally to geostationary transfer orbit. pic.twitter.com/RXAzvT0xT0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2017

​"Falcon 9 first stage has landed on Of Course I Still Love You [drone ship] — world’s first reflight of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX wrote on its official Twitter page on Thursday, minutes after it announced the liftoff of Falcon 9.

​The SpaceX project has been four years in the making, while Elon Musk, who heads the California-based company, has been trying to refine the technology.

Over recent months SpaceX has suffered a series of delays. In January, they confirmed that Falcon 9 would not launch after the rocket was involved in an accident.