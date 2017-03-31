FBI, NSA Heads Invited to Testify Again on Russia-Trump Probe

"We have invited directors Comey and Rogers to come back and testify in closed session," Schiff, a Democrat, stated during a press conference.
The full committee usually meets twice a week, and was scheduled to meet Tuesday with Comey and Rogers in a private session, but the meetings were canceled due to tension over Chairman Devin Nunes’ decision to cancel a public hearing.
Last week, Nunes cancelled a planned open hearing with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.
