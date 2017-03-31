FBI, NSA Heads Invited to Testify Again on Russia-Trump Probe

© AFP 2017/ KAREN BLEIER US House, Senate Intelligence Cmts. Invited to White House to Review Documents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Security Agency (NSA), James Comey and Michael Rogers, have been invited to testify again on the Russia-Trump probe, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff said on Thursday.

"We have invited directors Comey and Rogers to come back and testify in closed session," Schiff, a Democrat, stated during a press conference.

The full committee usually meets twice a week, and was scheduled to meet Tuesday with Comey and Rogers in a private session, but the meetings were canceled due to tension over Chairman Devin Nunes’ decision to cancel a public hearing.

Last week, Nunes cancelled a planned open hearing with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.