Trump Administration Hopes to Trigger NAFTA Talks by Spring - Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ross said in an interview the president administration would like to send a letter triggering the 90-day countdown to opening-up the NAFTA renegotiation.
"We need permission of… two [Congressional] committees to send the formal letter, which is what triggers the 90 days period," Ross stated on CNBC. "We’re hopeful that that will happen before the spring recess."
NAFTA was signed by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 1994 to facilitate the trade between the three countries.
