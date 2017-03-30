Marco Rubio Claims His Presidential Campaign Targeted by Russian Cyber Attacks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rubio made a statement on Thursday, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian election interference.

"In July of 2016, shortly after I announced that I would seek reelection to the US Senate, former members of my presidential campaign team…were targeted by IP addresses [from] an unknown location within Russia. That effort was unsuccessful," Rubio stated.

The senator noted that within the last 24 hour, a second attempt was made against former members of his campaign team who had access to internal information.

The Senate hearing is devoted to Russia's alleged interference into the 2016 US Presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied Washington's claims of its alleged meddling in the election.Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a direct denial earlier on Thursday of allegations that his country influenced the US presidential elections. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow's assertion that US claims Russia interfered in the election are completely unfounded.