22:00 GMT +330 March 2017
    Supporters of Republican candidate Donald Trump on Times Square in New York follow the preliminary vote results

    'The Average American is More Interested in Jobs Than Russian Interference'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    0 6020

    The US Senate presented the first public report on Russia's alleged intervention in last year's presidential election. Speaking at Wednesday's press briefing, Republican Senator Richard Burr said that the probe was in the initial stage and it was too early to draw any conclusions.

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Trying to Shut Down Russia Probe in House Intel Committee - US Lawmaker
    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Robert Guttman, academic expert in US politics and founder and director of the Center on Politics and Foreign Relations at George Mason University.

    According to Guttman, US media are too actively manipulating the subject of the alleged Russian interference in the US election, although no evidence has been found so far.

    When asked if there was any evidence of Russian meddling, US Senator Richard Burr evaded the question replying that the investigation is not over yet. According to Burr, seven full-time professional staff members are working to assess intelligence data related to the alleged Russian involvement in the election hacking.

    "The FBI is doing the main investigation, and they will keep everything private and secret until they come out and find it — which could be a year or six months we don't know," the expert told Radio Sputnik.

    At the same time, Guttman believes that "the average American is more interested in jobs than Russian interference."

    "Now politics is being dominated by what is happening in Russia and Russian connection. But people who voted for Trump basically voted for him because he could get them jobs, rebuild the economy…. So this "Russia thing" is kind of odd because the majority of people don't care that much about what is going on in Russia. If we find evidence, people's attention may change. But right now, their attention is [directed] to the country," the expert noted.

    US media outlets have repeatedly accused Trump and his associates of alleged links with Russia, which could have contributed to the politician's victory in the recent presidential election. Russian officials have denied the allegations of meddling in the US election and the White House had also reaffirmed that there was no corresponding proof.

    "Russia shouldn't even be in the news, it shouldn't dominate the news. We have a president for whom foreign policy was not a strong suit. When he was a candidate, he was talking about defeating ISIS and working with Russia. Other than that, he was basically building a wall against Mexico and immigrants and rebuilding the infrastructure. So, we have a domestic policy president. 90 percent of what he talks about and the reason why he was elected is jobs, creating jobs for Americans. And now we have all these possible scandals because something may have or may have not happened with Russia," the expert concluded.

    Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the continuous probe about a Russian collusion with Donald Trump would affect the bilateral relations between the two countries. He also stressed that the investigation is Washington's long-running internal discussion, which Moscow would like to abstain from.

