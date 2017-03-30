White House Employees Provided Materials on Trump Wiretapping to Nunes - Reports

The report, however, did not specify what role each of the individuals played.
Earlier in the day, House Speaker Paul Ryan said that Nunes learned about the surveillance of President Donald Trump's presidential campaign team from a whistleblower source.
On March 22, Nunes told reporters that the information about Trump team was "incidentally collected" during the transition period. Following the announcement, the intelligence committee chair visited the White House and briefed the US president on the findings. Later, Nunes explained why he decided to brief the press and US President Donald Trump on new intelligence information before telling the ranking Democrat on the committee.
On Tuesday, several prominent Democrats called on congressman Nunes to recuse himself from the probe into alleged Russia's election interference.
On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.
The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nothing surprises me with what goes on in this govt. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All the hawkish neoconservatives who supported Clinton are now switching to Trump, to keep their job and continue advancing their anti-Iran agenda ! Google it !
Игорь
Marques rouges
Let's say it's not a surprise, neoconservatives were behind Bush, Obama, now Trump ! The fact that nobody dares say something when they switch sides is very telling about who really rules over DC...