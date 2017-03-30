Raytheon to Provide Tech Support for CENTCOM Classified Networks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Raytheon won a $9.3 million US Army contract to provide classified system services to support CENTCOM communications, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Raytheon Co., Dulles, Virginia, was awarded a $9,352,501 [contract]… to provide a wide range of Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System services to support the operational and strategic use of Department of Defense and subsidiary networks and capabilities within the US Central Command area of responsibility,” the release stated on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, Iraq, and Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of November 15, 2017, the Defense Department said.

CENTRIXS is a collection of classified coalition networks, called enclaves, that enable information sharing through the use of email and Web services, instant messaging or chat, the Common Operational Picture service, and Voice over IP.

CENTRIXS supports US combatant commands throughout the world, including the Pacific (PACOM), Central (CENTCOM) and European (EUCOM) commands.