06:49 GMT +330 March 2017
    A US M1A2 Abrams tank fires

    Pentagon Awards $111Mln in Contracts for Tank Ammunition Cartridges

    © AFP 2017/ Vano Shlamov
    The United Stated Department of Defense said Wednesday it awarded over $100 million in contracts to defense manufacturers to produce tank ammunition cartridges.

    Members of US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion prepare to unload some Abrams battle tanks after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    US Army’s New Missile Defense System for Tanks Reaches Integration Stage
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US aerospace giants General Dynamics and Orbital ATK won contracts worth more than $110 million combined from the Army to manufacture 120mm production cartridges, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

    “General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida, was awarded a $63,675,285 firm-fixed-price contract for 120mm M1002 new production cartridges, 120mm M865 recapitalized cartridges, and 120mm M1002 recapitalized cartridges for 120mm tank training ammunition,” the release stated on Wednesday.

    Orbital Alliant Techsystems Operations of Plymouth in the US state of Minnesota was awarded a $47.5 million contract for the same specification of tank ammunition cartridge, the release added.

