Pentagon Awards $111Mln in Contracts for Tank Ammunition Cartridges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US aerospace giants General Dynamics and Orbital ATK won contracts worth more than $110 million combined from the Army to manufacture 120mm production cartridges, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida, was awarded a $63,675,285 firm-fixed-price contract for 120mm M1002 new production cartridges, 120mm M865 recapitalized cartridges, and 120mm M1002 recapitalized cartridges for 120mm tank training ammunition,” the release stated on Wednesday.

Orbital Alliant Techsystems Operations of Plymouth in the US state of Minnesota was awarded a $47.5 million contract for the same specification of tank ammunition cartridge, the release added.