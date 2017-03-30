At Least Dozen Killed in Texas Church Bus Accident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The accident occurred near Garner State Park in the Concan community on Wednesday afternoon, when a bus collided head-on with a pickup truck, WOAI-TV said citing the Texas Department of Public Safety.

FOX NEWS ALERT: Texas track coach and truck driver killed in school bus crash pic.twitter.com/d9E7XQ3Fs9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 24, 2017

Church bus crash reported in Texas, multiple fatalities reported: https://t.co/MQlcZVjK46 pic.twitter.com/tUnXjyG4oi — KBOI 2News (@KBOITV) March 29, 2017

​The bus was carrying seniors from the First Baptist church in New Braunfels, Texas.

The church confirmed in two statements on Wednesday that a bus carrying its senior adults from a 3-day retreat at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment was involved in a head-on collision.

The church said that there were fatalities, but did not release any information on the victims.