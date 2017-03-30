US Selects Northrop Grumman to Develop Software for Anti-Rocket Control System

© REUTERS/ Australian Defence Force Northrop Grumman Wins Contract to Support Australia’s Anti-Rocket Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman won a $33.6 million US Army contract for continued software development and maintenance of the anti-rocket and artillery command and control systems, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $33,671,707… for continued software development, training, maintenance of the Counter-Rocket, Artillery Mortar command and control system,” the release stated on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Defense Department announced that the US Army was upgrading its artillery communications and control systems in land warfare by boosting the secure communications capability of its rocket, artillery, and mortar warning systems.