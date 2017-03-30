US Selects Northrop Grumman to Develop Software for Anti-Rocket Control System

“Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $33,671,707… for continued software development, training, maintenance of the Counter-Rocket, Artillery Mortar command and control system,” the release stated on Wednesday.
On Monday, the Defense Department announced that the US Army was upgrading its artillery communications and control systems in land warfare by boosting the secure communications capability of its rocket, artillery, and mortar warning systems.
All comments
Show new comments (0)