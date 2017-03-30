Pentagon Awards General Electric $114 Million for 28 Fighter Jet Engines

"General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is being awarded an $114,885,988 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 28 Lot 20 and 21 full-rate production F414-GE-400 install engines and associated devices for the F/A-18E/F and the EA-18 G aircraft," the release stated said on Wednesday.
The US Navy is upgrading its veteran Super-Hornets to compensate for anticipated shortfalls in production numbers of the new F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, according to published reports.
