Pentagon Awards General Electric $114 Million for 28 Fighter Jet Engines

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — General Electric won a $114.8 million US Navy contract to manufacture 28 engines and associated devices for the Boeing Super-Hornet fighter jet and the Growler electronic warfare aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is being awarded an $114,885,988 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 28 Lot 20 and 21 full-rate production F414-GE-400 install engines and associated devices for the F/A-18E/F and the EA-18 G aircraft," the release stated said on Wednesday.

The US Navy is upgrading its veteran Super-Hornets to compensate for anticipated shortfalls in production numbers of the new F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, according to published reports.