House Speaker Ryan Says US Government Won't Shut Down as Budget Deadline Nears

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ryan said that the US is "not going to have a government shutdown," CBS News reported on Wednesday.

The current budget expires on April 28 and Republicans will need support from Democrats to pass a new spending bill to keep the government functioning.

According to media reports earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed cuts to multiple federal agencies, including the US Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration, to fund the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border.

In addition, US Senate Democrats have urged Congressional Republicans to not include funding for the border wall in the spending bill.