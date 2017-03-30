Register
03:47 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Melania Trump, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump

    Not Welcome Here: Petition Asks First Lady Melania Trump to Leave New York

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    US
    Get short URL
    541940

    More than 230,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to force the first lady to leave Manhattan, where her 11-year-old child is finishing his school year -- or have the first family pay for their protection by the Secret Service and law enforcement.

    The petition, started two weeks ago by a man named Doug Caruana, has gained massive traction in the past few days, gaining nearly 100,000 signatures in the 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday.

    “The US taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City,” the petition states. “As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded.”

    A member of US Secret Service
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Secret Service Requests $60 Million for Trump Family’s Complicated Lifestyle
    The New York Police Department spent roughly $24 million to protect Trump Tower between the election in November and the inauguration in January, and are now spending between $127,000 and $145,000 a day to protect the first lady and Barron while the president is out of town. When Trump is in NYC, that number jumps to $300,000. The city is currently seeking federal reimbursement for the costs.

    The first lady has stated that she will be moving to the White House once Barron finishes his school year in June.

    "Mrs. Trump will be moving to DC and settling in to the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and DC in the meantime," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the first lady, said in a statement. "Mrs. Trump is honored to serve this country and is taking the role and responsibilities of first lady very seriously. It has only been a short time since the inauguration and the first lady is going to go about her role in a pragmatic and thoughtful way that is unique and authentic to her."

    The Secret Service is required to protect the first family regardless of their living arrangements.

    “The Secret Service cannot dictate the lifestyle of the protectee. They have to work around it,” Jonathan Wackrow, who spent 14 years on the Secret Service and is now executive director of the risk-mitigation company RANE, recently told the Washington Post.

    Related:

    Rapper Threatens to ‘Pimp’ Melania After President Trump Tweets About Snoop Dogg
    Pamela Anderson Presents Melania Trump With a Russian Eco-Fur Coat
    Melania Trump Announces Social Secretary to Plan White House Events
    US First Lady Melania Trump Appoints Chief of Staff
    Melania Trump 'Deeply Honored' to Serve US as First Lady
    Tags:
    Petition, White House, Trump Tower, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Regula
      The New Yorkers going crazy: it is only normal that Melania is looking out for the benefit of her young son. So it costs, yes. But that is the way it is.
    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      Most likely these petitioners are the same Antifa whackos who can't get into Trump Towers because of the tight security. Now they're frustrated and want Melanie to leave NY so they can burn the building down once all the guards are gone.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Andrew J
      Doug Caruana needs a good citizen, to give him a good slap.
    • Reply
      Hermesin reply toThe Night Wind(Show commentHide comment)
      The Night Wind,
      put antifa on a plane to israel and get rid of them. They will be happy there. They are only here to stir up trouble. Just like them:
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLbPSQx-I-I
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok