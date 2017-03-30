Register
02:16 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Joseph Scott Giaquinto

    US Army Medic in ‘Kind of a Bad Place’ Arrested in Colorado Mosque Attack

    Larimer County Sheriff's Office Handout
    US
    Get short URL
    36620

    A former Army medic has been arrested over the vandalism at a Colorado mosque over the weekend, which included breaking a window and throwing a bible inside.

    The suspect was caught on surveillance footage attempting to break into the Islamic Center of Fort Collins with a screwdriver before flipping over garbage cans and benches outside the mosque. He was then seen smashing the glass doors using a brick and rocks, eventually breaking a window and throwing a bible inside.

    Fort Collins Islamic Center Vandal
    Fort Collins Police Services/Handout
    Hate Crime? Rocks, Bible Used to Break Glass Door at Colorado Mosque (VIDEO)
    Hours after police released surveillance footage to the public and asked for help in identifying the vandal, Joseph Scott Giaquinto, 35, was taken into custody. He is now facing charges of criminal mischief, a felony; third-degree trespass; and bias-motivated crime. 

    A police affidavit states that Giaquinto was identified using “evidence collected on scene,” and that he has since confessed to the crime. It also reports that he had left the building after causing the damage, went home to get a bible, and went back to the scene to throw it inside.

    "No matter what we find out happened, my son is a good man," Michael Giaquinto, the suspect’s father, told the Coloradoan. "He served his country well. Even if he was involved, and I'm not saying he was, it would just indicate that he was in a kind of a bad place."

    Police have not yet commented publicly about the suspect’s motive, though his charge relating to bias and the bible thrown through the window do indicate that Giaquinto has a problem with Islam.

    According to police, the vandalism caused roughly $3,000 in damage. A GoFundMe campaign set up by the mosque to repair the damage and obtain additional security received over $25,000 in two days.

    London, UK
    © Photo: Pixabay
    London 'Gone All Islamic' Tweet by US Author Goes Viral
    “Our community was shocked to find that our Islamic Center located in the heart of Fort Collins just south of the Colorado State University campus was vandalized overnight. The criminal tried to enter our facility in the early hours of Sunday morning. After he was unsuccessful he threw boulders and a large brick through three of the rear glass doors,” the fundraiser page reads. 

    “We have always had an outpouring of support and welcoming from our fellow citizens in Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado. Many people have been asking how they can support us financially to repair the damage and improve our site security. So as a result we have made this page.”

    An impromptu rally to support the Islamic Center after the attack was attended by approximately 1,000 people on Sunday evening outside the building.

    "While the building can be repaired, this incident caused deeper hurt that won't just go away," Police Chief John Hutto said in a statement.

    Related:

    Construction of German Mosque Halted After Activists Mark Territory With Crosses
    Only One of Two Detained Persons Responsible for Deadly Quebec Mosque Attack
    Trump Offers Assistance to Canada After Deadly Mosque Shooting in Quebec
    US Cites Religious Bias in Suing Michigan City Over Mosque-Permit Denial
    German Right-Wing Party Reacts to Mosque Construction With 'Go to Africa' Flyers
    Tags:
    Vandalism, Mosque, Islamic Center of Fort Collins, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Scott Giaquinto, Colorado
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      Well, that is a novel way of 'spreading the Word'. I'd call him a Patriot and not a vandal!
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      To Lu Lu on Facebook. The Qu'ran is a copy of the Bible, more particularly, the Old Testament and has much of the Jewish Torah in it, but omits the New Testament and Christ's message of peace and goodwill to ALL Men. Perhaps you could think about that for a time and then realize that Islam is not able to live up to the Judeo/Christian way of life, to which you could ponder why.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok