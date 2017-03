WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Allen, who currently serves as GPS advisory board member, noted that jammers are easily accessible through the Internet.

"The whole issue of widely available jammers, lack of prosecution or consequences associated with their use and the ability for those to be in the hands of either folks that are involved in criminal activity or terrorism is a clear vulnerability that we should address," the admiral stated.

He said the problem requires unity of effort across government and cooperation between departments and agencies.

Former Commander of the US Air Force Space Command Gen. William Shelton noted during the hearing that the United States needs policy decisions to ensure the overall protection of space assets.