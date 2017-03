WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain stressed that a CR ruins the ability of the military to defend the nation.

"I will not vote for a CR no matter what the consequence because passing a CR destroys the ability of the military to defend this nation, and it puts the lives of the men and women in the military at risk, McCain told CNN.

The US government will run out of money unless Congress can agree on a spending bill by April 28.

Congress can either pass a continuing resolution to maintain current funding levels, or pass appropriation bills to fund the government for the rest of fiscal year 2017.