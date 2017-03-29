Gunshots Reported Near the White House

Sounded like shots fired at the Capitol. Our view from Rayburn. pic.twitter.com/gPerfVGM2s — Drew Griffin (@GriffDrew4) March 29, 2017

Shots have been reported on Capitol Hill as security ordered everybody off the street. People have been locked inside the nearby buldings as police investigate, according to eyewitnesses.

DC police said that a driver struck a Capitol Police cruiser then tried running over other officers on foot.

BREAKING: DC police say a driver struck a Capitol Police cruiser then tried running over other officers who were on foot. Now in custody. — devindwyer (@devindwyer) 29 марта 2017 г.

​The suspect has been taken into custody.

LAWMAKER sends video to me of shooting incident near Capitol. He was stuck in an Uber 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1nkmzkIoAB — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) 29 марта 2017 г.

​No injuries reported in the incident.

