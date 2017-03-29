US Awards Siemens $4.1 Billion Contract for Radiology Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US division of German-based Siemens won a contract worth more than $4 billion to supply radiology systems to all major American military services, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $4,128,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radiology systems, accessories and training.” the release stated on Tuesday.

The contract is for a five year period and Siemens will supply the equipment system to the US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and to federal civilian agencies, the release added.

Ealier in March, Hitachi Aloka Medical America received a more than $162 million Defense Logistics Agency contract to provide radiology systems, for the US Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies.