Democratic National Committee Requests Resignation Letters From Current Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — NBC News, citing multiple unnamed sources, reported on Tuesday that the DNC requested its current staff members to submit letters of resignation.
After Tom Perez was elected as DNC chairman in late February, the adviser to former DNC interim chairman Donna Brazile asked every employee to submit a letter of resignation by April 15, the report stated.
The DNC chair's role was left vacant after the resignation of Debbie Wasserman Schultz following last year's WikiLeaks revelations of attempts to tilt the primary election in favor of candidate Hillary Clinton and against candidate Bernie Sanders.
Clinton won the primary election, but subsequently lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November 8 presidential election.
