Ex-US Defense Chief Carter to Head Global Tech Project at Kennedy School

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Carter will join the Harvard Kennedy School as the Belfer Professor of Technology and Global Affairs and Director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, according to the release.

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Carter Warns Future Defense Spending Uncertainty Dangerous to US Strategy

As Secretary of Defense, Carter, a physicist, became known for pushing the Pentagon to "think outside its five-sided box" in order to transform the way the military fought adversaries and strengthened alliances, managed its budget and developed its technology, the release noted.

Carter "will now lead the Belfer Center’s programs and will focus his scholarship on the role of innovation and technology in addressing challenges at home and around the world," it said.

In his term as secretary of defense, Carter designed the coalition military campaign to counter the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), executed the Defense Department’s strategic pivot to the Asia-Pacific region and established NATO’s new "playbook" for confronting Russia in Europe, the release stated.