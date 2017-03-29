US Army’s New Missile Defense System for Tanks Reaches Integration Stage

© AFP 2017/ Mindaugas Kulbis Decline of the Abrams: Why US Cannot Ignore Russia’s Superior Tank Design

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The initial integration for the US Army's Modular Active Protection System (MAPS) soft-kill demonstrator was completed by Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and the US Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC).

The MAPS system is designed to quickly plug-and-play new technologies including radars, infra-red sensors, jammers, decoys and hard-kill shooters, according to published reports.

"Using Lockheed Martin's Open Architecture Processor and Northrop Grumman's sensor and countermeasure systems, the team completed initial integration in preparation for full system demonstrations on an M1 Abrams tank in 2017," the release stated.

Lockheed Martin's Open Architecture Processor controls and processes information from multiple sensors and countermeasures, and drives information displays, the release added.