US Army’s New Missile Defense System for Tanks Reaches Integration Stage

The MAPS system is designed to quickly plug-and-play new technologies including radars, infra-red sensors, jammers, decoys and hard-kill shooters, according to published reports.
"Using Lockheed Martin's Open Architecture Processor and Northrop Grumman's sensor and countermeasure systems, the team completed initial integration in preparation for full system demonstrations on an M1 Abrams tank in 2017," the release stated.
Lockheed Martin's Open Architecture Processor controls and processes information from multiple sensors and countermeasures, and drives information displays, the release added.
