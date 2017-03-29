Trump Administration Wants US to Become 'Energy Dominant'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to review Obama-era regulations on coal and natural gas that could hamper domestic energy production.

“This executive order will begin the process to unravel the red tape that has been keeping us on the sidelines,” Perry stated on Tuesday, according to a White House pool report.

Perry added that the Trump administration wants to see America become “energy dominant.”

Trump’s executive order rescinds executive and agency actions centered on the Obama Administration’s climate change agenda that blocked energy independence and lifts the ban on Federal leasing for coal production, the White House said in a press release after Trump signed the order.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told foreign ministers from Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia that he sees potential for the United States to boost exports by delivering liquefied natural (LNG) gas to the Baltic States.