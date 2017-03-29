Register
03:31 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016

    No Accountability: UN Doesn’t Hold US Liable for Civilian Deaths in Iraq

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    US
    Get short URL
    426152

    The Iraqi Army has suspended their push to recapture the city of Mosul from Daesh terrorist after US-led airstrikes killed at least 150 people in a single district.

    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, as Iraqi forces battle with DAESH militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
    Russia Requests Consultations on Situation in Iraq's Mosul
    International outrage is mounting over bombing raids in Iraq, with the attack on the Mosul al-Jadida neighborhood considered one of the deadliest atrocities for civilians since the US invasion of the country in 2003.

    Local residents said more than 100 civilians, including women and children, were killed on March 17, the result of a massive strike by the US-led coalition on the heavily populated district of al-Jadida, which some reported had previously been used as a sniper position by Daesh fighters.

    "The excuses and the justifications to such bombing are not convincing anyone," Alberto Garcia Watson, a former senior correspondent for HispanTV, told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker.

    "Even the United Nations are totally stunned by this strike and by the amounts of casualties."

    US soldiers monitor as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraq Doesn't Want to Become a 'Battlefield' in US-Iranian Standoff
    He added that insurgents fighting in the area reportedly did not carry heavy weapons and the massive bombardment that "has caused the whole world to condemn this act" was not necessary.

    According to Watson, one of the reasons why, in violation of international law, the US government is not taking adequate protective measures as it helps Iraqi forces battle Daesh, is that there is no accountability for certain UN member states.

    "It seems like the United Nations has resolutions and laws and the Geneva Convention for certain amount of countries, but other countries, like the United States and Israel, don't need to apply this kind of international legislation," he said during the Loud & Clear broadcast.

    "Nothing happens when they take these kinds of measures. We saw it in Korea, we saw it in Vietnam, we see it now in Iraq."

    Watson recalled another "massacre," by the US-led coalition in Syria, just one day before the bombing of al-Jadida. The airstrike hit a mosque in the northern province of Aleppo, leaving 46 people dead and more than 100 injured.

    ​According to Watson, there is no real necessity for the US to take to such measures and call it "liberation," especially "in areas where they haven't been invited."

    "The US invites itself in wars, commits these massacres and gets away without any punishment," he said.

    "This is all about the natural resources. If Iraq did not have oil, crude oil or gas or any kind of natural resource, the United States would not have five presidents involved in bombing and destroying their country."

    He recalled how the UN didn't hesitate to condemn Russia when it was bombing terrorists in Aleppo. But when the US causes catastrophic levels of civilian casualties, they call it "collateral damage."

    The coalition has said they carried out the attack on March 17 "at the request of the Iraqi security forces," and has launched a formal investigation into reports of casualties.    

    Related:

    Run Dry: Daesh Faces Bankruptcy as Their Ejection From Iraq Continues
    Some 800 Militants Head to Syrian Border After Leaving Mosul, Iraq - Russian MoD
    Baghdad Still Unable to Determine New US Policy Toward Iraq - President
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, mosul, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Of course not, the UN are sock puppets to the septic US!!! Even if they did make them liable, WHAT would these gutless spineless jellyfish done about it??? NOTHING!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      mario2015
      TALK, TALK TALK TALK, TALK TALK .... MORE TALK, TALK TALK ... STILL MORE TALK, TALK TALK
      OF BULL SHIT. ITS TIME TO SHUT THIS CRAP CALLED UNSC DOWN
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok