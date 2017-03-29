Register
02:00 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    John David Cain and Deanna Lynn Greer, a Tennessee couple charged with trying to sell their baby on Craigslist.

    Priceless: Tennessee Couple Accused of Trying to Sell Baby for $3,000

    © Greene County Sheriff’s Office
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9610

    The five-month-old baby was posted on marketplace site Craigslist. The couple have been charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

    John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, are residents of Greene County, best known for being the home and resting place of 17th US President Andrew Johnson. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says that the couple placed a Craigslist ad for their baby that was reported to and then answered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

    "They had spoken with the parents of this child and it was posted on Craigslist, but not as a child for sale," said Greene County Detective Jeff Morgan to People Magazine. "It was an adoption-type ad."

    US dollars
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    Stay Classy, Tennessee: State Bills Victim of Deadly Accident to Replace Faulty Guardrail

    "It was just devastating, it was just unbelievable … the feeling this is happening. Walked up to them pushing the baby carriage, and it had a baby in it, a five-month-old little boy, and sold it to the undercover agent," said Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins to WJHL 11.

    "We were anticipating more of a scam, or someone that was fixing to rob someone. Once you walked up there and really looked in that baby carriage and saw that little child, that's when it gave you the sick feeling of what was going on."

    An undercover agent met with the couple on Friday, March 24, and successfully purchased the baby. Cain and Greer were then arrested and taken into custody. Greer is being held on $150,000 bail. Cain already had warrants for his arrest for an embezzlement and a breaking-and-entering charge in North Carolina, and so has been denied bail.

    Holding Hands With a Newborn Baby
    © Flickr/ Bridget Coila
    Montreal’s Black Market Babies: Sold Man Tells His Heart-Wrenching Story

    "They did have a story, and I don't think I'll be able to share that just yet because it's still an ongoing investigation," said Morgan. "They had everything — birth certificate, shot records."

    Greer's preliminary hearing date is set for April 7, and Cain's for April 8. They were represented by public defender Jonathan Cave Sr. during their arraignment. Cave refused to comment on the case.

    Tennessee has some of the US's sternest laws regarding child abuse, including a statute known as Haley's Law, named after a child that suffered severe abuse by her father and stepfather. The charges levied against Cain and Greer are Class A felonies punishable by "15 to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000."

    Activists of Socialist Unity Center of India-Marxist (SUCI-M) shout slogans during a protest demonstration against a recent case of child trafficking in West Bengal state in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Bikas Das
    Indian Orphanage Dupes Foreigners by Promising to Sell Babies

    Assistant District Attorney Ritchie Collins told WJHL 11 that the couple could face additional charges. "There is a possibility that the US Attorney's Office will look at the case. I'm sure the federal government has a more specific statute, so federal prosecution is certainly a possibility," Collins said.

    The baby is the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. "It may not be justice for this child, I don't think you can give this child justice, but you can give this child a chance," Hankins said.

    "Can you believe this? We bought a baby. It makes my heart drop."

    Related:

    Indian Hospital Workers Charged With Stealing and Selling Babies
    Skeleton Ring: Eight Arrested for Human Bone Smuggling in India
    Most Expensive Yazidi Sex Slave Shares Shocking Story of Life Under Daesh
    Court Rules Woman Held as Sex Slave for 18 Years Can’t Sue Feds
    Teacher Fired for Porn Past Claims She Was Victim of Sex Slavery
    Tags:
    Child Trafficking, Crime, child abuse, arrest, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok