US Senate to Confirm Trump Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch by April 7

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate will confirm Neil Gorsuch as the new Supreme Court Justice by April 7, McConnell said.

"As you know, next Monday Gorsuch will come out of [the Judiciary] Committee, will be on the floor of the Senate next week and confirmed on Friday," McConnell told journalists.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday Gorsuch will face a tough fight to reach the 60 votes needed for Senate confirmation.

"It's going to be a real uphill climb for him [Gorsuch] to get those 60 votes," Schumer told journalists.

McConnell expressed concerns that Democrats would attempt to filibuster Gorsuch's nomination.

"No Supreme Court Justice has ever been stopped with a partisan filibuster, that is obviously what the Democratic leader has announced they will do. We are optimistic that they will not be successful in keeping this good man from joining the Supreme Court very soon," McConnell said, adding: "I'm confident he'll be confirmed."

The US Senate began the confirmation process for Gorsuch on March 20. On February 1, President Donald Trump announced he selected Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of long-time Justice Antonin Scalia.