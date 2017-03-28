Dakota Access Pipeline Entering Final Stages to Begin Service - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Native tribes such as the Standing Rock Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux oppose the nearly 1,200-mile pipeline, claiming it threatens sacred territory and vital drinking water resources.

"Energy Transfer Partners reported Monday that the Dakota Access pipeline has been filled with oil as they enter the final stages of preparation that will finally put this into service," Spicer said.

© AFP 2017/ Robyn BECK Secretive Memo Describes Failings in Dakota Access Pipeline Review

The Standing Rock Sioux said they anticipate court rulings in April on two key issues concerning the pipeline.

First, the tribe has argued that a full environmental impact statement is required before any pipeline permit can be issued as per US law. Second, the tribe wants a careful consideration of its treaties with the US government before a permit is issued.

The Dakota Access pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from the US state of North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.