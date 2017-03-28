Cheney Seeks to Manipulate Trump 'Splashing Gasoline' Into Election 'Scandal'

Svyatenkov recalled that Dick Cheney previously worked in the administrations of Republican presidents George Bush Sr. and George W. Bush.
"This is when a part of the Republican elite that is associated with the Bush group — both the elder and the younger — comes into the game," the expert said.
According to the expert, Cheney played an important role in the Bush administration — he held the post of defense minister and vice president and many believed him to be an extremely influential "shadow ruler" of America.
"Therefore, the fact that now Cheney makes such statements means that there is an attempt to pour gasoline into the scandal, and a serious split among the Republican elite,"Svyatenkov noted.
In his opinion, such statements are, first of all, directed against Donald Trump.
"Such tough statements are used to manipulate the Trump administration," the expert noted, adding that "this is one of the reasons why Donald Trump can't now improve relations with Russia, as he promised, because — due to hysteria in the media and among the elite — he will be presented as a "Russian spy." Therefore, Trump is very limited in his actions, unlike most American presidents, he does not have "freedom of action" in foreign policy. He has to consider the position within his party and within the country as a whole," the expert explained.
Svyatenkov believes that the anti-Russian rhetoric will be increasingly used in the United States.
"I think no one is yet tired of this topic. The media have been manipulating it quite skillfully. This is a tool against Trump, this is the preservation of some people's hopes for his impeachment. Thus, although the accusations seem ridiculous, this is a serious political topic and it will be used further," Svyatenkov concluded.
"There's not any argument at this stage that somehow the election of President Trump was not legitimate, but there's no question that there was a very serious effort made by Mr. Putin and his government, his organization, to interfere in major ways with our basic, fundamental democratic processes," he said. "In some quarters that would be considered an act of war."
Despite his accusations, Cheney failed to provide any evidence of Russia's interference in the US affairs. US President Donald Trump repeatedly denied any secret ties with Moscow while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the allegations groundless and absurd.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nobody needs any tutoring about The Dick. His actions are well known. He brought a whole new meaning to 'DickHead' for a generation of young. His words are not worth printing but still you print them. Putting the scumbags picture up is offensive and unwanted. Richard 'Dick is a killer' Cheney is only fit to line the bottom of a birdcage. Promoting him in any way is very bad taste. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfzlneKWRBo Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete One thing I do not do; I don't go to someone that is an expert in one field to give me advice in another where they are not qualified. For example, Charles Barkley knows basketball. Charles Barkley is not a neurosurgeon. In matters of selfish and being a Grand PooPah, Cheney is a great trophy. When it comes to matters of ethics and honesty, well, let's let what he and his company did in Iraq speak for itself. He stole from the American people to enrich himself and his buddies to the tune of trillions of dollars. The sky might be falling, the wolf may be among the sheep, but his telling me will not hold my attention. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Alan Reid, I heard a Vietnam POW explain a certain kind of torture that the Vietcong put them through. The prisoners hands were tied behind their backs and then they were pulled up to the ceiling in that mode, to the point they could hear their joints cracking. When asked how they could endure that pain, the answer came back that "You learn to love the rope." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Rope can F-off and die. Ol dick is just preening for the satanic fun of it. That sort of stuff being promoted is in bad taste wherever is head pops up.
It is disgusting to see the faces of people like the late Rockefeller and men like Cheney who remind you of that evil face. Yet, when you "learn to love the rope", you can endure "Dickheads" because they remind you that you are not like them, that they can only make you uncomfortable but not control your thinking.
